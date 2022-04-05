Suspect sought after deadly shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a deadly shooting last weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday around 12:15 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police located a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the area, and the man died from his injuries at a hospital.

The victim has not yet been named.

The suspect was not at the scene and has not yet been arrested. However, police say surveillance video shows a man who is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Silent Witness

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. If they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.