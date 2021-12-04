Suspect, persons of interest sought after QuikTrip parking lot shooting

PHOENIX — A reward is being offered for information after two people were injured in a shooting at a QuikTrip parking lot in west Phoenix back in May.

On May 16 just before 2 a.m., a fight broke out between multiple people in the parking lot of a QuikTrip near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

During the fight, a suspect grabbed a gun from a suspect vehicle and fired multiple shots, police say.

Two people were struck by gunfire with one victim suffering serious injuries.

Before the shooting, two people of interest were seen in the suspect's vehicle and were also captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who is 18-25 years old, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

The people of interest are described as two men wearing dark clothing and one of the individuals was wearing a red hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan, possibly a newer model Mercedes.

Police say they'd like to get in contact with the person of interest regarding the shooting and are also searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest/or indictment of the suspect(s) involved in the incident.