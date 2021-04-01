Menu

Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Shooting between brothers leaves man with serious injuries in west Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 7:07 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 10:17:44-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting between brothers in west Phoenix.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a residence near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

While on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, identified as the victim's brother, was detained by police at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV