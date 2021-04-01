Shooting between brothers leaves man with serious injuries in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting between brothers in west Phoenix.
Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a residence near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.
While on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect, identified as the victim's brother, was detained by police at the scene.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No further details have been released.