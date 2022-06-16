Watch
Search for shooter after two shot near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 16, 2022
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting erupted in Maryvale.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

During the initial investigation, officers learned one of the injured men was shot by a man who then ran away.

During the incident police say the victim fired back at the man and struck another man who was not involved.

Both of the gunshot victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect remains outstanding.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.

