Reward offered for information in deadly hit-and-run in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in west Phoenix last November.

Police said the crash happened on November 3, 2020, just before 8 p.m near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victim, 43-year-old Jason Foote, was riding his motorcycle on 67th Avenue when the suspect reportedly made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and left the vehicle behind.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 20 to 30 years old.

The vehicle, which was recovered at the scene, is described as a 1999 White Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.