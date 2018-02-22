PD: Three people killed, suspect injured in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX - Authorities say three people are dead and a suspect is in extremely critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident around 4 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Pfohl said the woman went to a neighbor's home and called police after her husband began threatening her and their child. Police then began receiving reports of multiple shots going off in the area.

Responding officers found three victims shot in a nearby location. All of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pfohl said the suspect was just getting out of his truck when police arrived, and began pointing his weapon at an officer. The officer opened fire, but it is unclear if the suspect's wounds are from the officer's gunfire or were self-inflicted.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Pfohl said the relationship between the suspects and three male victims is unclear.

There are no reported injuries to officers.

Air15 video over the scene showed multiple marked vehicles stationed around the west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday evening. Two SWAT vehicles could also be seen surrounding athe suspect's white pickup truck.