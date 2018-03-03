Police: Woman killed in west Phoenix car crash; investigation ongoing

PHOENIX, AZ - A woman is dead after an accident involving multiple cars in west Phoenix Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road after receiving reports of an accident.

According to a police spokesperson, a 17-year-old boy in a Ford truck was driving westbound on Indian School Road and attempting to turn left onto 83rd Avenue. When the teen was turning, he collided with a sedan driving eastbound in the intersection.

During the accident, the sedan was pushed into a third car that was stopped at a light at the intersection, officials said.

The 51-year-old woman who was driving the sedan died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The teenage driver showed no signs of impairment and no one in the third car was injured, authorities said.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time. Police have not released the name of the woman who died.