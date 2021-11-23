Police: Woman killed after pickup truck driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman was killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle was struck by the driver of a Ford pickup truck who apparently ran a red light.

Police said Aurea Lilia Gomez-Gamaro, 57, was driving south on 55th Avenue when her Nissan Versa was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was traveling west on Thomas Road. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.

The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to hit two other vehicles, police said. No one in those vehicles was hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, was not seriously injured and did not show signs of impairment, police said.