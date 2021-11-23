Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Police: Woman killed after pickup truck driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
55th Ave and Thomas crash.png
Posted at 6:53 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 20:53:18-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman was killed Monday afternoon after her vehicle was struck by the driver of a Ford pickup truck who apparently ran a red light.

Police said Aurea Lilia Gomez-Gamaro, 57, was driving south on 55th Avenue when her Nissan Versa was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was traveling west on Thomas Road. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said.

The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to hit two other vehicles, police said. No one in those vehicles was hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, was not seriously injured and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV