TOLLESON, AZ - A teenager was shot and killed during an apparent illegal drug deal in Tolleson on Tuesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim, an 18-year-old man, during a drug deal.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is still at large at this time. A description of the suspect is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police or 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.