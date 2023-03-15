Police sergeant injured during incident with alleged shoplifter in West Valley

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police sergeant was taken to a hospital Tuesday after an incident with an alleged shoplifter.

At around noon, the sergeant arrived at a convenience store near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road to follow up on an earlier incident.

While there, employees of the store identified a man just outside the store as the person who shoplifted the day prior. The employee also informed the sergeant the man often carried a handgun when he was seen at the business, officials said.

When the sergeant contacted the man, a struggle began and the man tried to get into a nearby vehicle. He was eventually able to get into the car and quickly accelerate in reverse. This caused the sergeant to be knocked down and receive injuries.

The man drove away from the scene but was later caught by responding patrol officers. The man suffered minor injuries he received as part of the incident. He's expected to be arrested once released from a hospital.

The sergeant was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.