PHOENIX - Police are searching for a pedestrian who assaulted a driver in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Interstate 17 and Indian School Road after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to a police spokesperson, a man walked up to the car and assaulted the man through the open window.

The victim suffered minor injuries, officials said. The suspect was armed with a knife during the attack.

An investigation is ongoing and the suspect is outstanding.