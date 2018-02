PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in the West Valley Thursday evening.

Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard said the scene near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road remains very active as of 4:45 p.m.

Just saw ambulance & fire truck leaving area of officer involved shooting w/ emergency lights on. 99th Ave & Broadway @abc15 pic.twitter.com/xmfpEpoL6Y — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) February 23, 2018

No officers have been injured.

Howard said the suspect or suspects have not yet been located.

Details about what led to the shooting are developing.