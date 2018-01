PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Phoenix 7-Eleven at knifepoint.

According to Silent Witness, at 6 p.m. on December 17, a man described as 30 to 40 years old entered the 7-Eleven near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Authorities say the suspect threatened the cashier with a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the register and safe before he fled.

Police describe the man as 5 feet 10 inches, heavyset and having a beard.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.