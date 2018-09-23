PHOENIX - An armed domestic violence suspect was shot by Phoenix police officers on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at a home near 83rd Avenue and Campbell while police responded to a domestic violence call.

Two officers reportedly went into the home to locate the victim who had reportedly been physically assaulted. Those officers heard a door slam and what sounded like the racking of a shotgun from a bedroom.

The officers forced entry into the bedroom and the suspect raised a shotgun at them, forcing both officers to fire shots toward the suspect. The 45-year-old suspect was hit and left in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

No officers were injured.

Police say the victim was not seriously hurt during the domestic violence incident.

This is the 66th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2018, and the 38th involving the Phoenix Police Department this year.