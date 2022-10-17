Police investigating stabbing near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A police situation is underway near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday morning.

Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen police vehicles surrounding a business in the area. Two of the patrol cars are parked against the building and there is crime tape and a K9 also on the scene.

Police say they were dispatched to the area after someone reported a stabbing inside the business.

Witnesses reportedly told police the man responsible for the stabbing was still in the business and police evacuated the building.

At this time, police are attempting to communicate with the man inside.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

