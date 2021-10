PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed in west Phoenix Friday night.

At around 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road for an unknown trouble report.

At the scene, officers found a woman, identified as 45-year-old Cleopatra Johnson, who had a gunshot wound.

She was later pronounced dead.

No other details were provided.

Police are conducting an investigation.