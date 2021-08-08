Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Police investigating after suspect barricades himself inside Phoenix home

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15 Arizona
Avalon Drive Barricade Situation.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 14:52:52-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a suspect barricaded himself inside a west Phoenix home following a fight Sunday.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a fight involving several men at a home near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a person run away.

Police say a few minutes later, one man walked out of the home and had a non-life-threatening injury due to the fight.

The suspect who caused the injury was identified by police who found he has an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Police say the suspect is refusing to exit the home as officers work to communicate with him.

No one else is believed to be inside the home, according to police.

Stay with ABC15 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV