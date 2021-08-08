Police investigating after suspect barricades himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a suspect barricaded himself inside a west Phoenix home following a fight Sunday.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a fight involving several men at a home near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a person run away.

Police say a few minutes later, one man walked out of the home and had a non-life-threatening injury due to the fight.

The suspect who caused the injury was identified by police who found he has an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Police say the suspect is refusing to exit the home as officers work to communicate with him.

No one else is believed to be inside the home, according to police.

