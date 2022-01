PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in west Phoenix Saturday night.

The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 7 p.m.

Police say both people were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects at this time.

