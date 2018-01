TOLLESON, AZ - Phoenix police say a young boy is dead after he was found in a backyard pool in Tolleson Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a home near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

According to officials, a 3-year-old boy was found on the side of the pool and taken to the hospital in serious condition but later died.

The boy did live at the home, a police spokesperson confirmed.

No additional information was immediately available. Authorities did not release the victim's name.