Police ask for help identifying suspect in overnight backyard shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for any information after a person was shot during a backyard gathering overnight in Phoenix.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near 76th and Whitton avenues.

When Phoenix police arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The individual who shot the man fled the scene shortly after the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect in this shooting or any photos or video of the incident is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.