PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a 6-year-old was seriously hurt in a crash involving a Valley Metro bus on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a passenger car reportedly rear-ended a bus near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 4 a.m.

A child in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported by police.

Traffic restrictions are in place while officials work on the scene. It may remain closed through the morning rush hour. Check here for current traffic conditions.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.