Police: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix home by significant other

PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Phoenix home Sunday by her partner.

Officers initially responded to a home near Loop 101 and 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a double shooting.

According to a police spokesperson, a woman got into an altercation with her significant other before he allegedly shot her.

The man also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, officials said.

BREAKING: Police investigating domestic violence shooting near the Loop 101 & 35th Avenue. Mother found dead; man rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 child also in the house - but, are okay. Police investigating the man as the suspect. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/867aI4wtBn — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) May 13, 2018

The victim died at the scene, police confirmed. The suspect is hospitalized but expected to be OK.

Two young children were home at the time of the shooting but it's unknown if they were related to the victim or suspect, police said.

The exact nature of the couples' relationship is not known.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, however, no suspects are outstanding.