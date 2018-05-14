Police: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix home by significant other

Morgan Tanabe
8:15 AM, May 13, 2018
8:32 PM, May 13, 2018
west phoenix | phoenix metro

PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Phoenix home Sunday by her partner.

Officers initially responded to a home near Loop 101 and 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a double shooting.

According to a police spokesperson, a woman got into an altercation with her significant other before he allegedly shot her. 

The man also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, officials said.

The victim died at the scene, police confirmed. The suspect is hospitalized but expected to be OK.

Two young children were home at the time of the shooting but it's unknown if they were related to the victim or suspect, police said.

The exact nature of the couples' relationship is not known.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, however, no suspects are outstanding.

