Police: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix home by significant other

PHOENIX - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed at a Phoenix home Sunday by her partner.
Officers initially responded to a home near Loop 101 and 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a double shooting.
According to a police spokesperson, a woman got into an altercation with her significant other before he allegedly shot her.
The man also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, officials said.
BREAKING: Police investigating domestic violence shooting near the Loop 101 & 35th Avenue. Mother found dead; man rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 child also in the house - but, are okay. Police investigating the man as the suspect. #abc15pic.twitter.com/867aI4wtBn