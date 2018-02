PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a suspect crashed a stolen vehicle after ramming a police car early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a witness reported a vehicle hitting a median along the I-10 before exiting the freeway. That witness followed the vehicle and reported locations to police.

Officials ran the license plate and discovered the car was a stolen vehicle.

The driver ended up crashing into a stucco wall near 81st Lane and Montecito after ramming a police patrol car, causing minimal damage.

Police on scene say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident. The suspect was arrested.

No further information was released.