PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for 11-year-old Marquis Nelson and 10-year-old Onyx Hernandez. The two brothers left their home near 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road on foot Tuesday night and haven't been seen since.

Onyx was last seen with a red shirt. Marquis was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Details on where they may have been headed to when they left home are unknown at this time.

If you know of their location or have any information call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.