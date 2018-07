PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a deadly crash shut down McDowell Road in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police officials, there is at least one dead in the crash.

The crash happened near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said road closures would be in place throughout the afternoon but did not elaborate specifically where the closures would be.

I-10 at 91st: Traffic is prevented from turning northbound onto 91st due to a crash. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 21, 2018

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.