Phoenix police investigate homicide after man is found dead near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road after an adult man was found dead in the area.

Police say the man was found with obvious signs of trauma on the morning of December 8.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire department officials.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the homicide.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect, or the victim's identity.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department, or if they would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash award, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.