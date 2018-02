PHOENIX - Three people were hurt following a collision involving a taxi in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident happened near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Thomas Road attempted to make a left turn onto 57th Avenue in front of a taxi that was traveling westbound.

The two vehicles collided, causing the taxi to roll over.

Police say the taxi driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver's passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the turning vehicle was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say impairment is suspected on the part of the driver in the turning vehicle.

Impairment is not suspected on the taxi driver, according to police.