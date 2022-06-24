Watch Now
Phoenix PD searching for two kids reported missing Thursday night

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix are searching for two children that they say may have left their home together Thursday night.

13-year-old Janae Thomas and three-year-old Marquis Smith were last seen near 41st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Thomas is described as having brown eyes and long braids, and was last seen wearing a pink tank top and white shorts.

Smith is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and blue and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding where they may be, call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at (602)-534-2121.

