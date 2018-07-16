Phoenix PD: Suspect in custody after shooting with police

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night has been taken into custody.

The incident happened when officers were in the area of 27th and Grand avenues around 6:30 p.m. They located a 29-year-old man who was found to have a warrant out for his arrest and they attempted to arrest him.

A fight broke out during the arrest attempt and officers tried to use pepper spray and a Taser, but with no success.

An officer believed he saw the suspect reaching for a weapon in his waistband, so the officer shot at the suspect.

The suspect, who was originally believed to have been shot, fled on foot and got away. He had last been seen running in a southwest direction.

On Monday, police said the suspect was located and detained.

"It has now been determined the suspect was not injured by officers during last night's incident," police said in a news release Monday.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This marks the 51st officer-involved shooting in the Valley for 2018 and the 30th within the city of Phoenix.