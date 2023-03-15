Phoenix PD involved in shooting near 67th Ave and Camelback Rd

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police in the West Valley.

The incident happened Tuesday evening near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road.

Officials say no officers are injured and one person is in custody.

Phoenix PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street. No injuries to officers. Suspect is in custody. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/76Pna0DM5b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 15, 2023

This incident marks the 16th reported police-involved shooting this year in the Valley.