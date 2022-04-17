Phoenix PD investigating fatal shooting near 43rd Ave & Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

In the early morning hours police were called to an alley behind a closed business where they located a man who was not moving.

He was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix paramedics.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

The victim nor the suspect have been identified.

Police have not provided any other details.