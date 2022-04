PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters were able to rescue five dogs from a fast-moving house fire near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday evening.

When firefighters arrived, a large attic fire was burning at the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely but homeowners told firefighters there were still several dogs inside.

Firefighters were able to find all five dogs and remove them from the home without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.