VIDEO: Phoenix firefighters prevent massive overnight fire from spreading to Buddhist Temple nearby

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a construction building overnight in west Phoenix, saving a Buddhist Temple in the process.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a debris fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire in a debris pile of a storage lot for a construction company.

There was initial concern that it could spread to the Buddhist Temple just to the west of where the fire started.

Firefighters at the scene quickly called a second alarm so more resouces could be brought in to fight the fire.

Damage was limited to the debris pile, and the Buddhist Temple was spared from the fire.

No one was hurt, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.