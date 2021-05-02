Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Phoenix Fire battle double house fire near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters are battling a first alarm house fire in west Phoenix.
House fire near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 12:50:11-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a double house fire that left two families displaced in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials said the fire was reported coming from a house on 38th Avenue and Palm Lane, just north of McDowell Road.

ADOT video captured a huge plume of smoke and flames.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in the neighborhood.

All occupants of the home were outside when crews began to battle the fire.

As firefighters worked on controlling the blaze, a large number of propane tanks were found that led crews to work on the fire as a first-alarm hazardous materials fire.

The fire began to move to the attic of a second home but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Officials say two families were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Saturday at 7:30P on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app