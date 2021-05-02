Phoenix Fire battle double house fire near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a double house fire that left two families displaced in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials said the fire was reported coming from a house on 38th Avenue and Palm Lane, just north of McDowell Road.

ADOT video captured a huge plume of smoke and flames.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in the neighborhood.

All occupants of the home were outside when crews began to battle the fire.

As firefighters worked on controlling the blaze, a large number of propane tanks were found that led crews to work on the fire as a first-alarm hazardous materials fire.

The fire began to move to the attic of a second home but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Officials say two families were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.