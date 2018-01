PHOENIX - Four people are hospitalized after a crash involving multiple cars in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Authorities responded to the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road after receiving reports of an accident involving five cars.

Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

One woman had to be extricated from a car and suffered very serious injuries, officials said. Two other women and a man were also taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Three other people were treated on scene, officials say.

An investigation is ongoing. Check here for the latest traffic updates.

