Phoenix Fire: 3 people 'extremely critical' after motorcycle vs. car crash on Loop 101
abc15.com staff
3:01 PM, Jan 25, 2018
22 mins ago
Share Article
PHOENIX - Three people are being taken to the hospital after a motorcycle collided with at least one car in west Phoenix.
Crews from the Phoenix and Avondale Fire Departments responded to southbound Loop 101 at McDowell Road after receiving reports of a three-car crash.
According to authorities, a 55-year-old woman was taken to a trauma center in extremely critical condition and two other patients, a 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, suffered "moderate" injuries during the accident.
The 55-year-old woman was a rider on the motorcycle, a fire spokesman confirmed.