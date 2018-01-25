Phoenix Fire: 3 people 'extremely critical' after motorcycle vs. car crash on Loop 101

PHOENIX - Three people are being taken to the hospital after a motorcycle collided with at least one car in west Phoenix.

Crews from the Phoenix and Avondale Fire Departments responded to southbound Loop 101 at McDowell Road after receiving reports of a three-car crash.

According to authorities, a 55-year-old woman was taken to a trauma center in extremely critical condition and two other patients, a 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, suffered "moderate" injuries during the accident.

The 55-year-old woman was a rider on the motorcycle, a fire spokesman confirmed.