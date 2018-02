PHOENIX - Two police officers and one woman have been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in west Phoenix.

Police said the injuries happened when the woman's vehicle collided with a Phoenix police cruiser near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

A police spokesman said one officer suffered a non-life threatening leg injury and the woman suffered minor injuries. The second officer was hospitalized as a precaution.

Police advise avoiding the area and to use alternative routes.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.