Pheonix PD involved in shooting near 67th Ave and Camelback Rd

Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 14, 2023
PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police in the West Valley.

The incident happened Tuesday evening near 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street, just south of Camelback Road.

Officials say no officers are injured and one person is in custody.

