PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot while on Interstate 10 Monday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road where a person in vehicle had been shot.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the person was shot on the interstate between 91st and 83rd avenues.

The person had a gunshot wound above the armpit and was taken to a hospital.

No other details have been released.