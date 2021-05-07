Pedestrian hit and killed near 43rd Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Authorities say at about 2:45 a.m. Friday, a man was crossing mid-block when a westbound vehicle struck him.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, a 50-60 year old man, lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

He was pronounced dead by medics with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

There were no signs of impairment and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Phoenix PD.