PHOENIX - A man is dead after being struck by a flat-bed truck in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

The truck made a right turn onto 35th Avenue from Van Buren Street when the rear wheels of the trailer went up onto the sidewalk and hit the man, said Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson.

The man, who has not been identified pending next-of-kin notification, died at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired. The investigation is on-going, police said, and charges are pending.

