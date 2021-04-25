PD: Woman dies after being shot in parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

Officials say a 20-year-old woman has died after she was shot at a Phoenix business parking lot near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a business in the area for a shooting.

Officers found Gloria Zermeno laying in the parking lot with gunshot injuries.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pronounced Zermeno dead.

During an investigation, detectives learned Zermeno had reportedly been randomly shot when a group of people were fighting.

Authorities say the suspect remains outstanding and no other information was provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.