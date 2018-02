PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is on the loose after shooting and killing a man in west Phoenix on Thursday night.

Phoenix officers were called to the area of 37th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 p.m. where a man was found with a critical gunshot wound injury.

Fire officials took the victim to the hospital where he died. At this time he's only identified as a 23-year-old man.

Witnesses say a man was seen running from the scene, but no suspects have been located.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.