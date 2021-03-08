PD: Woman arrested during shooting, standoff near 47th Avenue and Greenway

PHOENIX — Officials are investigating a police shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Phoenix police say the shooting involving authorities occurred around 2 p.m. near 48th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Officers say a woman fired gunshots at officers who were part of a community action squad attempting to help the homeowners clean the overgrown yard.

While officers were talking with one of the homeowners, a 51-year-old woman came out of the home and shot at officers before retreating back into the home. Volunteers and other neighbors helping in the yard cleanup were evacuated off the property.

The woman then came back out and one officer shot at the woman after she pointed her weapon at officers. She then went back into the home and barricaded herself inside.

Officers say they were negotiating with the woman for several hours before forcing entry and making an arrest before 10 p.m.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with less-lethal ammunition.

According to court paperwork, the woman has a history of mental illness where she believed the officers on scene were both real and fake.

No officers or community members were reported injured as a cause of the incident.

The woman was released from a hospital on Wednesday and booked into jail on several charges, including aggravated assault on officers.