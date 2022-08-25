PD: Man shot, killed after forcing his way into ex-girlfriend's home

PHOENIX — Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed after he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a house in the area of 113th Drive and Indian School Road for an "unknown trouble" call.

When police arrived, they say a man and a woman led officers to 19-year-old Kimoni Wilson, who had been shot.

Police say the man died on scene.

Detectives found that Wilson is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who owns the house.

Wilson allegedly forced his way into the home and got into a physical fight with the man there.

Police say Wilson found a gun inside the house and hit the man. The man was able to get the gun and shot Wilson, according to police.

The man who shot Wilson was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he got during the fight.

Police say the man was released and charges will be submitted to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for review once the investigation is complete.

This incident remains under investigation.