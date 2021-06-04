PD: Man shoots, kills child in car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a girl in Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix police officials say around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a woman was driving in the area with her two children when she saw a man in the roadway.

She stopped her vehicle near him and police say the man approached the vehicle and shot a girl in the front passenger seat.

Police say the girl died at the scene. Her name and age haven't been released.

Officials say the man ran away from the scene and threatened another woman nearby. It's unclear if she was hurt.

Police were able to locate the man and take him into custody.

The suspect's name or possible motive hasn't been released.

An investigation remains underway.

