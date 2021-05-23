PD: Man seriously injured after girlfriend allegedly shoots him near 91st Avenue and Camelback

PHOENIX — A man is seriously injured after police say his girlfriend allegedly shot him at their home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday.

Phoenix police said just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a home near the area for a shooting.

Officers found a woman and the victim at the scene. They learned the woman had reportedly shot the man inside the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman has been detained.

Detectives are currently working to determine what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.