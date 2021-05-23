Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

PD: Man seriously injured after girlfriend allegedly shoots him near 91st Avenue and Camelback

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 7:20 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 10:20:34-04

PHOENIX — A man is seriously injured after police say his girlfriend allegedly shot him at their home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday.

Phoenix police said just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a home near the area for a shooting.

Officers found a woman and the victim at the scene. They learned the woman had reportedly shot the man inside the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman has been detained.

Detectives are currently working to determine what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Lakers vs. Suns today at 12:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona