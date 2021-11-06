Watch
PD: Man in custody after reports of domestic violence, shots fired in west Phoenix

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 14:41:08-04

PHOENIX — Police say a man is in custody after reports of domestic violence and shots fired in west Phoenix Saturday.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for a domestic violence report.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man reportedly shooting rounds.

Police say they were able to use "less than lethal force options" and placed the man into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His identity is not being released at this time, according to police.

No other details were provided.

