PD: Man shot, killed after argument near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed after being involved in an argument in west Phoenix Monday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Upon arrival, crews found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate the man and an unknown suspect had an argument before the shooting, police say.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.