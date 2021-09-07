Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

PD: Man shot, killed after argument near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
83rd and indian school road gsw.PNG
Posted at 7:39 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:14:31-04

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed after being involved in an argument in west Phoenix Monday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Upon arrival, crews found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate the man and an unknown suspect had an argument before the shooting, police say.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona