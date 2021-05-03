Watch
PD: Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment following burglary

35th Avenue barricade
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 02, 2021
PHOENIX — Police have arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself in an apartment after burglarizing a residence in west Phoenix Sunday evening.

Phoenix police say they responded to the burglary call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 6:20 p.m.

As officers were responding they witnessed the suspect running from the area.

The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment nearby.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

Further details surrounding this incident are unknown at this time. Stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

